SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Patrcia Louise Streeter, 69, passed away June 8, 2023, at her home in San Diego, Calif. She was born in Key West, Fla., Dec. 26, 1953, to Robert and Elizabeth Leeman.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert; brothers Robert and Royston Leeman; niece, Beth Leeman, nephew, Kirk Leeman.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Streeter; daughter, Lora Lynn Sanchez, son, Bert Archond, both of San Diego, Calif.; grandsons Richard and Travis Bowman; and great-grandson, RJ. She is also survived by her mother, Elizabeth Leeman; brother Richard Leeman, sisters Deborah Leeman and Rebecca O’Connell; and numerous nieces and nephews.