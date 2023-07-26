SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley Ann Seger, 78, passed away Saturday June 17, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Southern Maine surrounded by her family. She was born on April 17, 1945, in Portland, the daughter of Raymond E. and Jeannette Roseanna (Thibault) Seger.

She grew up in Portland attending Deering High School class of 1963. She was a member of the Portland Eagles for many years. She was very proud to be the first female general manager of a major hotel chain in the State of Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents Raymond E. and Jeannette Roseanna (Thibault) Seger; brother, Dennis R. Seger; and the love of her life of 39 years, Eugene Class Moffett.

She is survived by her sister, Iris Bailey; son, Mark Turkewitz and his wife Jennifer, daughter, Michele Turkewitz and significant other Jay Spivey; granddaughter, Brandy Turkewitz, grandson, Gage Turkewitz, granddaughter, Taylor Beaulieu; and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley’s family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care that she received while at Gosnell Memorial House of Southern Maine.

Per Shirley’s wishes, services will be private.

