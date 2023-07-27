I grew up in rural Connecticut and can count on one hand the number of times our town lost power. I realize that Maine is different and poses some unique challenges. I get it. What I don’t get is that in 2023, service is basically no better than 25 years ago.

Maine deserves better, and I hope things will improve. In the meantime, Central Maine Power needs to train its employees in customer service. Our power went out at 11:30 p.m. because of a tree falling on a wire. I called CMP to report it.

The next morning there was still no power, and the restoration estimate was for 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., I called for an update. At 11:45 a.m., the tree guys arrived. They said that they hadn’t received a call from CMP until just after 11 a.m. By 3 p.m., still without power, I called once again. I was frustrated, but not rude or disrespectful. When I pointed out that they had waited 12 hours to call the tree company, the response I received was “We’re busy. Perhaps you’d like to fill out an application.”

Many residents of our town cannot afford a generator and cannot afford to throw out food. CMP must do better.

Jim Becker

Portland and Phippsburg

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: