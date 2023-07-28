Bowdoin College is shortchanging Brunswick taxpayers

Bowdoin College has $260.7 million worth of property in Brunswick that they pay absolutely no property taxes on, and that is not right. Their endowment as of 2022 was over $2.5 billion and they don’t really share it with the Brunswick taxpayers, and we would like to see that change.

Last year, Bowdoin College did give Brunswick $485,780 in lieu of taxes, but they can well afford to give Brunswick at least $1 million or more every year, if not more, because they can surely afford to do so.

Colby College in Waterville puts Bowdoin College to shame, and their endowment is only half of what Bowdoin has. Colby College is very giving and has done so many things for Waterville, and it is time for Bowdoin College to step up to the plate.

I just hope that the new president of Bowdoin will realize they need to give more to Brunswick to help the taxpayers as they take advantage of everything Brunswick offers for services. It is time someone with authority in Brunswick has a serious talk with the new Bowdoin College president and ask them to finally step up to the plate and open their wallet.

Jean A. Powers,

Brunswick

Pine Tree Power

I’m very concerned Maine ratepayers will suffer and our electric service will deteriorate under Pine Tree Power. If this poorly thought-out experiment to have the state take over our electric utilities passes in November, we should brace ourselves for political games and backroom deals.



Why? Because Pine Tree Power’s board will be made up of elected politicians who know how to win campaigns but not run electric utilities. It’ll also include political appointees beholden to the politicians who put them on the board.



My years in municipal, county and state governments inform my doubts about whether a board, filled with different political agendas and motivations, will really work for the good of Maine ratepayers. Our state government has no experience with this kind of responsibility, like getting our lights back on during a blizzard in the dead of winter; negotiating a $10 billion loan to pay for the government’s takeover; and managing a for-profit operating company that’s likely to be paid at least $80 million a year.



Of course, keeping electric rates as low as possible could be the one thing the board agrees on. A member of Nebraska’s Public Service Commission once explained to Maine legislators that elected utility board members in her state keep electric rates low to win reelection. How do they do it? By shirking their responsibility to invest in the capital improvements necessary for a robust grid.



We can’t risk letting the same thing happen here. Join me in voting no on Pine Tree Power on Nov. 7.



Brian Hobart,

Bowdoinham

Repair Cafes a big help

Thank you to Bath’s Patten Free Library and Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library, for the wonderful Repair Cafes they offer. They are held every other month on Saturday morning, alternating between these two libraries.

Repair Cafes are part of a worldwide movement started in the Netherlands in 2009, with the goal of fostering a more sustainable world. The cafes are staffed by volunteers, who help repair your broken items. In this way, fewer things are thrown away, and useful items are given a longer life.

The volunteers are extremely patient and generous with their time and knowledge. There is a wonderful feeling of community created by the experience. These gracious volunteers are friends and neighbors, and other community members are there with their stuff. You receive consultation to do the repair, or a volunteer fixes your item there, if possible. And it’s free!

I have had lamps, scissors and jeans repaired, and consultations on sewing, leather, smart phone, and coffee maker. There are also folks helping with computer/tech issues, mechanical/appliances, jewelry, plumbing, and even 3D printing for small replacement parts.

It is an amazing resource in our area, and many people have yet to try it. The next is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Curtis Memorial Library. I hope you can stop by and check it out, with or without broken items. Upcoming Repair Cafes are posted on both libraries’ websites.

Paula Price,

Bath

Speed demons

Have you traveled from Brunswick to Bath lately? Perhaps you have noticed the speed of the traffic on this route? Maybe you have noticed a large vehicle on your tail while crossing the Bath/Woolwich bridge?

The speeding is not limited to these two areas either. Brunswick to Portland has the same problem. Ninety miles per hour is not unusual on this stretch but rather closer to the norm. This, coupled with rudeness and tailgating, continues to make the roads less and less safe here.

I go around 5 mph over the speed limit. Everyone passes me and not by a small amount of speed either. I never see the police out on the road with their radar or otherwise. Why is this? There are many police cars parked in both the Bath and Brunswick police stations. This is a mystery to me. Are so many cars needed if they do not get them out on the road? Can the police please provide some answers to this dilemma?



Bart Chapin,

Bath

