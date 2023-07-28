TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels, but the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night.

Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Angels Manager Phil Nevin said after the game Ohtani left because of cramps. A day earlier, Ohtani left the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit because of cramps.

Stefanic struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Jordan Romano as Toronto ended the Angels’ four-game winning streak.

Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield homered for the Blue Jays, who are 24-11 when they hit two or more home runs.

Chapman hit a two-out drive in the second, his 14th of the season. Jansen homered to lead off the third, his 14th. Both home runs came off right-hander Lucas Giolito, who made his first start for the Angels since being acquired from the White Sox earlier this week.

Giolito (6-7) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Bo Bichette hit an RBI double off Giolito in the sixth and Merrifield made it 4-1 with a two-out homer off José Soriano in the seventh, his eighth. Merrifield finished 3 for 4 and has six home runs in his last 17 games. He hit a three-run homer in Thursday’s road win over the Dodgers.

WHITE SOX 3, GUARDIANS 0: Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win, and Chicago beat visiting Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.

Chicago’s victory came on the tail end of a day in which it dealt pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman to continue a deadline selling spree.

Toussaint (1-3) allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out four. Tanner Banks pitched three innings of two-hit ball and Gregory Santos notched his second save of the year.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, NATIONALS 1: Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-homer seasons, leading the retooling Mets to a win in New York.

The Mets won their second straight a little less than 24 hours after sending closer David Robertson to Miami for two rookie-ball prospects – signifying a trade deadline selloff. New York opened the season with a record $343 million payroll, but entered Friday seven games out of a wild-card spot.

PHILLIES 2, PIRATES 1: Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all five plate appearances, Zack Wheeler struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, and Philadelphia won in Pittsburgh.

Schwarber’s blast, his 27th of the season, came off All-Star Mitch Keller in the third inning and carried into the Phillies’ bullpen in center field. Brandon Marsh walked to lead off the inning before Schwarber unloaded with one out.

Schwarber, 1 for 22 in his previous seven games, also doubled and walked three times. Bryson Stott had two hits for Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 6, TIGERS 5: Jon Berti’s second hit of the game was a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, helping Miami win at home.

Luis Arraez doubled and had two singles to raise his major league-leading batting average to .380, and Bryan De La Cruz homered and doubled and drove in three runs for the Marlins.

