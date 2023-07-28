CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain, Coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday’s practice. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

“It will take several weeks, and that’s all the information we have,” Taylor said.

Burrow did not practice Friday, with backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian taking the snaps. The Bengals play their first preseason game on Aug. 11 and open the regular season Sept. 10.

Taylor said Burrow “has seen the doctors” and was present for meetings at the team’s training facility Friday. The quarterback was wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf when he pulled up with the injury, but Taylor said Friday he was unaware there was anything wrong before that play.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

The team’s top draft pick in 2020 had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games.

Preseason practice was truncated in Burrow’s rookie year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2001, he was still rehabbing after knee surgery the previous December. On the first day of camp last year, he was stricken with appendicitis.

BRONCOS: Coach Sean Payton said Friday he regrets disparaging his predecessor in an interview in which he called the work Nathaniel Hackett and his staff did in Denver last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL” and said there were “20 dirty hands” around Russell Wilson’s career-worst season.

“Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat,” said Payton, who’s returning this season after a year as a studio football analyst for Fox Sports following a 15-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton’s comments in an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell rocked the NFL because he broke the coaches code in which they refrain from publicly lambasting one another and because he spent his first six months on the job admonishing his players not to look back at last year’s dismal season and to ignore “outside noise.”

“It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake. Obviously, I needed a little bit more filter … I needed a little bit more restraint. And I regret that,” Payton said.

In the interview, Payton also took potshots at the Jets, who hired Hackett as their offensive coordinator this year, and criticized Broncos General Manager George Paton and team President Damani Leech for allowing Hackett and his staff to give Wilson so much free rein, including having his personal quarterback coach with him at team headquarters.

SAINTS: New Orleans guard Trai Turner, who was signed earlier this week, left practice Friday with a season-ending torn quadriceps, two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

Turner, 30, was carted off the practice field, but Saints Coach Dennis Allen said shortly after practice that Turner was still being evaluated and did not go into further detail.

SEAHAWKS: The brief training camp holdout of Seattle first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended Friday when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract.

Witherspoon missed the first two days of training camp but was expected to be on the field for Seattle’s third practice later Friday.

PACKERS: Green Bay Packers announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.

Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers. He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.

