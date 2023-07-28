WINDHAM – Barbara (McGoldrick) Davis of Windham, passed peacefully away in her home on the morning of July 24, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Barbara was born in Lancaster, N.H. on July 13, 1933, to William S. McGoldrick and Evelyn Brown McKaig. She graduated from Lancaster Academy in 1951 and married Algernon “Allie” Sydney Davis on June 18, 1955. She was a stay at home mom to four children for many years. They kept her very busy. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and a committee member for the Boy Scouts. She worked many years at Lovell’s Drug Store in North Windham and went on to work as bookkeeper at D. Cole Jewelers in Portland and retired at the age of 75, but continued to work on appraisals until she was 87 years old.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She truly loved working in her many flower gardens, reading (especially the daily paper cover to cover) with her morning coffee, traveling, camping, word games, and playing cribbage. She was a talented seamstress and sewed much of her daughters’ clothing when they were young. She also enjoyed making cakes. Barbara cherished many family memories from her beloved camp in Waterford.

Barbara leaves behind her beloved husband, Allie Davis, of 68 years; and her children, Patricia Jewett Nyby and her husband Bob of Parsonsfield, Denise Cole and her husband Dean of Gorham, Chris Davis and his wife Rhonda of Windham, and Jeff Davis and his partner Marie of Gorham; grandchildren, Nicholas Jewett and wife Margaret of Gorham, Ryan Cole and his wife Lindsey of Gorham, Emily (Cole) Rodstrom and her husband Erik of Gorham, Quinn Davis of Gorham, Jenelle Boulanger and husband Josh of Raymond, Angela Lyon and husband Jason of Raymond, Stephanie McLaughlin of Windham; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Madeleine Cole, Evelyn and Emelia Rodstrom, Colton, Payson and Caitlin Jewett, Drew and Luke Boulanger, Dominic and Gabe Lyon, and Grace McLaughlin. She also is survived by sisters-in-law Loraine Monette and Rosanna Suflinsky, many nieces and nephews; and her very special friends Ellen and Walt Stinson.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Virginia Marro and brother, Robert McGoldrick.

As we mourn her passing, we find solace in the beautiful memories she created and the love she shared. There will be visiting hours on Wednesday Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at Dolby Funeral Home, 434 River Rd. in Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in Barbara’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.