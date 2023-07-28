WEST BATH – Gaynel “Gay” M. Wing, of West Bath died Tuesday July 25, 2023.

She was born in Bath on Jan. 12, 1937, a daughter of Dean R. and Henrietta M. (Merriam) Bonney.

She graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1955 and from Fisher Junior College in Boston, Mass. in 1956. Gay worked at the Hyde Windlass Company in Bath from June 1956 to June 1957. On June 8, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas B. Wing. Following their marriage, they moved to Boston, Mass. where Gay was employed at Trust Securities Corporation. The couple returned to Bath Maine in 1958. Gay then worked for the Hyde Windlass Company from 1963 until The Hyde Windlass merged into Bath Iron Works Corporation in 1969. Whereby she became an employee of BIW and retired as an Administrative Assistant from Bath Iron Works Corporation in 1995.

She was a lifelong active member of the Bath United Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed her summers at the family cottage in Georgetown where friends and family were always welcomed.

Gay was predeceased by her parents; and her husband of 56 years, Thomas B. Wing on Sept. 12, 2013, and is survived by her son, Randall B. Wing and his wife Arlene of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Josh Brewer and Bethany Brewer; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave., Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the

Bath United Methodist Church,

340 Oak Grove Ave.,

Bath, ME 04530

