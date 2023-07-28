Biddeford was experiencing major traffic issues late Friday afternoon around a high-use section of Route 111 due to emergency roadwork on the Biddeford Connector and an unexpected water main break.

Route 111 is down to one lane only in both directions from Edwards Avenue to Barra Road because Biddeford police said they had to close a westbound lane after a water main broke around 3 p.m. at the nearby Amato’s.

The Maine Department of Transportation had already marked the stretch of Route 111 as part of a detour route for drivers trying to access the Maine Turnpike and Route 1 using the Biddeford Connector, which will be closed for scheduled road work until Friday, Aug. 11.

Biddeford police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes due to the heavy traffic.

Police said Friday afternoon they don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen the westbound lane.

