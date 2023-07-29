SAN DIEGO – The opportunistic Rangers, seeking an upgrade for their rotation, are engaged in advanced-level trade talks with the New York Mets about three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, a Major League Baseball source told The Dallas Morning News on Saturday.

Scherzer, who turned 39 on Thursday, had complained to reporters after his start Friday about the Mets’ direction following the trade of closer David Robertson to Miami earlier in the week.

“I’ve probably got to have a conversation with our front office,” Scherzer told reporters. “You traded our closer away. I’m sure a bunch of people are going to have to have a conversation with the front office. I have not had a conversation.”

There are complications involved in acquiring Scherzer. First, he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. Second, he has a player option for $43.3 million for 2024, which gives him, not the team, control over his future without a pre-arranged decision. Scherzer is due about $13 million for the remainder of the 2023 season, which would push the Rangers’ payroll over the $233 million luxury tax threshold. The Rangers would pay a 20% tax on all money spent above the threshold.

That, however, is not owner Ray Davis’ concern. The concern: Protecting a two-game lead in the AL West as the pitching staff has bogged down in the absence of Jacob deGrom.

Scherzer has struggled this year to a 4.01 ERA in 107 2/3 innings over 19 starts. He has allowed an NL-high 23 home runs. Scherzer and Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux, however, have a strong relationship. Maddux was the Washington pitching coach in 2016-17; Scherzer won Cy Young Awards in both of those seasons.

Advertisement

The Rangers rotation has been struggling badly for the last month. In 17 starts since July 1, the quartet of Martín Pérez, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney have combined to post a 5.89 ERA. Their walks are way up (3.86 per nine innings) and their strikeouts are way down (6.75 per nine innings). They have allowed 17 homers in 84 innings.

Since July 1, the rotation ERA of 5.12 ranks 23rd in the majors and the 1.57 strikeout to walk rate ranks last in the majors. The Rangers hadn’t had a quality start since July 18 when Nathan Eovaldi held Tampa Bay scoreless for five innings

PHILLIES: Philadelphia designated Navy veteran Noah Song for assignment.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the Rule 5 draft during the league’s winter meetings in December with hopes he would play after completing his military service.

If Song clears waivers, Boston will have the option of taking him back to its organization.

Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. Song hadn’t pitched in a professional game since Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell.

Advertisement

ANGELS: Manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels during the second game of the three-game series as Nevin served his suspension.

Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night.

The umpires access their locker room through the tunnel at the end of the visitor’s dugout on the first base side of Rogers Centre.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

Advertisement

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.

CUBS: Chicago activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Set to start Friday night against the Cardinals, Madrigal was placed on the injured list July 4 because of a strained right hamstring. He played five rehabilitation games with Iowa, going 5 for 18. In 53 games for Chicago this season, he’s hitting .278 with one homer and 17 RBI.

Mastrobuoni has hit .212 with a homer and four RBIs in 42 games with Chicago this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous