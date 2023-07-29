TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Saturday.

Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.

Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved to a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Blue Jays are 25-11 when they hit two or more home runs.

The Angels, who began the day four games behind the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race, lost their second straight after winning the previous four. Los Angeles is 54-51.

Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday’s game in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth innings.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Philadelphia designated Navy veteran Noah Song for assignment.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the Rule 5 draft during the league’s winter meetings in December with hopes he would play after completing his military service.

If Song clears waivers, Boston will have the option of taking him back to its organization.

Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. Song hadn’t pitched in a professional game since Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell.

ANGELS: Manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels during the second game of the three-game series as Nevin served his suspension.

Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night.

The umpires access their locker room through the tunnel at the end of the visitor’s dugout on the first base side of Rogers Centre.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.

CUBS: Chicago activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Set to start Friday night against the Cardinals, Madrigal was placed on the injured list July 4 because of a strained right hamstring. He played five rehabilitation games with Iowa, going 5 for 18. In 53 games for Chicago this season, he’s hitting .278 with one homer and 17 RBI.

Mastrobuoni has hit .212 with a homer and four RBIs in 42 games with Chicago this season.