SWIMMING

Katie Ledecky added to her legacy as the greatest female swimmer in history when she won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, establishing two more notable records with the triumph.

The victory by the 26-year-old Ledecky made her the first swimmer to win the same event six times at the world championships. It was also her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most individual golds ever.

Ledecky led all the way, dominating her competitors and winning in a time of 8 minutes, 8.87 seconds.

• Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden broke her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.61 seconds.

Her previous record was 23.67, set in 2017. The new record came just over 10 minutes after she won gold in the 50 butterfly (24.77).

Sjoestroem now has 20 individual medals at the world championship, tying Michael Phelps’ all-time record.

GOLF

LPGA: Céline Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship in France to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day.

Boutier, 29, is trying to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

Boutier’s closest challenger is Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Alex Cejka shot a 3-over 74 in windy conditions at the Senior British Open and will take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales.

Cejka is at even-par overall. Overnight leader Steven Alker (76) dropped into a four-way tie for second with Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71) despite a hole-in-one.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Reddick turned a fast lap and 113.689 mph on the 0.75-mile oval to win his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career.

Kyle Busch, the leader among active drivers with six victories at Richmond, will also start on the front row after qualifying second. Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completed the top five.

FORMULA ONE: Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center – who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year – is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season.

TENNIS

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Dutch player Arantxa Rus defeated German teenager Noma Noha Akugue 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the final in Germany for her first WTA tour title.

It was the first final for both players. Noha Akugue, 19, was making her WTA tournament debut as a wild card in her hometown, while the 32-year-old Rus was the oldest first-time WTA finalist since 34-year-old Tzipora Obziler in Guangzhou, China, in 2007.

Alexander Zverev and Laslo Djere both won in straight sets to advance to Sunday’s men’s final.

