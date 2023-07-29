BRISBANE, Australia — Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard revived France’s Women’s World Cup ambitions, each scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil on Saturday to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F.

After missing with a diving header in the 13th minute, Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal – extending her French record – just four minutes later with an emphatic header that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance.

Debinha equalized for Brazil as the hour approached, and the game opened up as both teams pressed for a winner, the Brazilians desperate to end an 11-match winless streak against France.

But Renard got the winner on a set piece, capitalizing on some poor defense.

Renard, who had been in doubt for the match because of a calf injury she picked up in the lackluster 0-0 draw against Jamaica, was perfectly placed for a back-post header as the towering defender drifted to the edge of the box to meet a corner in the 83rd minute.

Brazil opened with a thumping 4-0 win over Panama. Against a more disciplined defense, the Brazilians were mostly unable to finish despite creating ample opportunities.

France and Jamaica are now tied atop the group with four points, one more than Brazil, which likely needs a win over Jamaica in its final group match on Wednesday. France can guarantee advancement to the knockout stage with a draw against Panama.

JAMAICA 1, PANAMA 0: Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama in Perth, Australia, for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.

Swaby, who grew up in West Hartford, Conn., and played for Boston College, knocked in a header off Trudi Carter’s corner kick to clinch a win that moved the Jamaicans into a surprising share of the top spot in Group F with France.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain and leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who received a red card in second-half stoppage time of the team’s opening 0-0 draw against France.

Born to a Jamaican father, Allyson and her younger sister, Chantelle, both are starting in their second Women’s World Cup.

SWEDEN 5, ITALY 0: After leaving it to the last minute against South Africa, Sweden left nothing to chance in a win over Italy at Wellington, New Zealand, that sealed its place in the knockout rounds.

Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring in the 39th minute, and her glancing header from a corner kick sparked a flood of four Swedish goals in 11 minutes on either side of halftime. Ilestedt’s second goal came in the 50th and was a mirror image of the first.

Rebecka Blomqvist finished it off in stoppage time with Sweden’s fifth goal.

“We are good at set pieces,” said Ilestedt, who is now the tournament’s leading scorer with three goals. “We have good shooters and we know we are good headers so it feels good the balls are coming where they should.”

Despite the loss, Italy remained in second pace in Group G and can advance to the knockout rounds if it defeats South Africa on Wednesday.

NOTES

ENGLAND: After fear that Keira Walsh’s tournament was over because of a knee injury, the England midfielder has hope that she could play again after scans revealed she has not suffered ACL damage.

Walsh has been ruled out of England’s final group game against China, but could be available for the knockout stages.

