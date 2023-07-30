OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Bonnie Jane (Huston) Varney, 70, passed from a short illness July 22, 2023

Bonnie spent her whole life loving and taking care of others. Losing her mother at a young age, she cared for her special needs little brother, starting at just 11 years old and loved him dearly his whole life.

The only girl, her two older brothers married and gone from home, her little brother in specialized care, and her father working, she raised herself-and did a great job. She would continue to take care of her youngest brother and take him home for visits whenever she could until his passing. He was always so happy to see her – he would just light up.

Growing up in Weston, Mass. she then worked for the phone company in Waltham, Mass., Brandeis University and then made her official move to Maine to marry the love of her life, John Varney. She would never leave his side.

Once in Maine she worked at Jayson/Carson where she made great friends for life. She was then at Blue Cross for over 20 years until she retired.

Later in life she also took on the care of an older brother with severe medical issues and was there for all his needs.

Bonnie was there for those in need whether it was her brothers, cousins, other family or friends. She would open her home to you and all that she had. She let a cousin move in when she moved back to Maine and was always there for her. No strings, no time limit, no stress- just open arms.

She jumped in to each activity she did with enthusiasm and gave it everything she had. Even working in hospice – she received the Volunteer of the Year award and went above and beyond to help her clients.

Her heart was also full of love for her pets – She had cats and dogs her whole life and could not be without. She couldn’t even pass a dog without petting it. She loved working with them and was a volunteer at the Animal Welfare Society, doing laundry, training dogs, working fundraisers, etc. This is where she adopted all of her beloved animals.

She was so talented with her hands and doing crafts- able to do them all -knitting, crocheting, hooking rugs, needlepoint, glass cutting, etc. A natural.

She loved her candles, chocolate, her mom’s secret recipes for blueberry muffins and cakes, reading a new book weekly, Diet Coke, peanut M&Ms, Easter ham, long baths, Mick Jagger and Tom Petty.

She was the first with the newest, latest and greatest item, and would then let everyone else know her reviews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Alma Morrison Huston, father, Robert Huston; brothers Steve, Robby and Teddy Huston; and nephew, Steve Huston and family of Canada.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; her nephew, Keith Huston, wife Amanda Huston and family in Nova Scotia; cousins Barb Shiely, Diane and (Rick) Frykman, and Buzz Shiely; her sister-in-law, Darlene Varney Bradley, husband Steve Bradley and family; and brother-in-law, Mark Varney, wife Marybeth, and family; as well as many other family and friends. She is already so missed.

Love and thanks go out to her two oldest and best friends Theresa Purington and Kathie Lawrence, for all of their friendship, dedication, caring, help and support.

For details on Celebration of Life please contact John Varney 207-934-5842 or Barb Shiely b.shiely@att.net.

Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the

Animal Welfare Society or a pet rescue of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous