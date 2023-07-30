Perry, David 63, of Portland, June 29, in Scarborough. Visit 11-1 p.m., Aug. 4, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland and Celebration of Life to follow, Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, Portland.
