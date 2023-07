Bickmore III, Harold “Pete” Vincent 65, of Cumberland, July 26, in Scarborough. Visit 3-7 p.m., Aug. 2, Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland. Service 1 p.m., Aug. 3 at Wentworth School, Scarborough and Reception to follow, The Landing, Scarborough.

