STEEP FALLS – Marilyn Bullerwell Mayberry, 90, of Steep Falls, passed away Thursday July 27, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born Aug. 21, 1932 in South Portland, the daughter of Arthur Charles Thorne and Alfreda Louise Dodge.

Marilyn married Robert Bullerwell and had four children who they’d brought up in Prides Corner, Westbrook. They were together for over 20 years.

Marilyn then married Maurice Mayberry, and lived in Windham for over 30 years. Marilyn helped Maurice, her husband, with his real estate company.

She recently had been living with granddaughter, Jennifer and Richard Manoogian for the last 12 years. Her great-granddaughter, Paige Manoogian, had been her caretaker the last few years.

Marilyn leaves her four children, Carol and Richard Rickett, Linda and Curt Pease, Dwayne and Michelle Bullerwell, and predeceased by her son, Wayne Bullerwell. Also predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Wilson. Marilyn had 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Beverly St Pierre of Westbrook. Marilyn also leaves five stepchildren, Jackie Mayberry, Coco Mayberry, Micki Mayberry, Bruce Mayberry, and Marvin Mayberry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are Tuesday Aug. 1 from 11 to 12 p.m. with the service at 12 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 Church St., Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in Marilyn’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to your local animal shelter.

