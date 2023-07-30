KENNEBUNK – Mary Elizabeth Crimmins, 81, of Kennebunk, passed away July 26, 2023. She was born in Worcester, Mass. to James and Catherine McAuliffe.

Mary graduated from Hopedale High School and the School of Nursing at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass. She worked as a compassionate and skilled RN in Kennebunk.

Mary loved the time that she spent with her family. Family was everything to her. She was always kind and made other people happy. She was strong-willed and determined, feisty, as some would say.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Parchesky; her children Kathleen Smith and her husband Dwayne, Sheila, Michael and his wife Lindsay; granddaughter, Paige; and great-granddaughter, Nova.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk. Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at Hopedale Village Cemetery in Massachusetts.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Mary’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

