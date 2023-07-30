CAPE ELIZABETH – Ronald Clark Sibley, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023 at the age of 83, in Cape Elizabeth.

Ron was born on March 22, 1940, in Barre, Vt. to the late Lottie May (Bolles) Sibley and Clark Walter Sibley. He was brother to Clarice, Paula and Sharon and is survived by his twin sister, Roberta LeBlanc.

Ron was married to his adoring wife, Maureen (McManus) for 46 years. They were married in Cape Elizabeth on Nov. 2, 1974. Maureen lost her battle with cancer in January of 2021.

Ron was happiest when he was spending time with his friends and family. His hobbies included gardening, home improvement projects, working out, and watching his favorite Boston sports teams.

Ron will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Ray St. Martin; and his two granddaughters, Lily and Lauren St. Martin.

Everyone who met Ron loved him. Words most often used to describe him were sweet, honest, generous, and hard-working. He was the kind of friend everyone should have.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland. A funeral service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, 533 Spurwink Ave. in Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107 on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

Ironically, the man who everyone said had a huge heart, battled heart disease, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association online at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to give or phone at 1-800-242-8721

