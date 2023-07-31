Community Night with the Sea Dogs

Gorham residents are invited to the Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the Somerset Patriots for a Gorham Community Night at 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

The Gorham Recreation Department will recognize individuals and organizations for their hard work and dedication to the Gorham community. The gates at Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave. in Portland, open at 4:30 p.m. for early birds.

Tickets for Gorham residents are $7, general admission is $9 for reserved seats and $12 for box seats. Buy tickets at fevogm.com/event/Gorhamcommunity.

Church’s clothes closet open Saturday

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, in Gorham.

Anyone in need of clothes is welcome. The closet is open the first and third Saturdays each month. Donations are accepted at these times as well.

Concerts wrap up with Crib Stone

The free Gorham summer concert series wraps up at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, with Crib Stone entertaining at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 8, 1973, that Diana Mains, daughter of Clifford Mains of Robie Street, was awarded 50 cents by the tooth fairy for a tooth under her pillow. The article cited inflation, as the going rate for a tooth was once a nickel.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on July 27 that the U.S. public debt was $32,659,378,691,249.41.

