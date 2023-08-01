KENNEBUNKPORT – James “Jim” Fitzgerald Jr. passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at SMHC with his family by his side. ﻿

Jim was born on April 17, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., son of James Sr. and Virginia May Vince. ﻿

Jim was really larger than life and will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his daughter, Cheyenne Scola, her husband, Sam, and their sons, Bryson and Rowen; and his son Christopher (by a previous marriage), his wife, Jessica, and their sons, Charlie and Emmet. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Marx and her husband, Pete, of California. His dog Frankie will miss him, too!﻿

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, from 12-4 p.m., at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport, Maine 04046.

﻿To leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.﻿

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 647 Castle Island Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04352, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043).

