FARMINGTON — A Winthrop man was killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Farmington Falls Road.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Noah Brochu, 26, of Winthrop was heading north near 156 Farmington Falls Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Gregory Cornelius, 57, of Glen Allen, Virginia was operating a 2015 Volvo truck hauling a tank trailer owned by Messer, LLC, of Indiana filled with argon refrigerated liquid, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

Brochu had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cornelius was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for evaluation and released.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, said Charles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. Dutch Gap Auto removed the tractor-trailer and Collins Enterprises removed the Nissan Altima.

Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene. They were later joined by Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to help contain approximately 100 gallons of spilled diesel fuel. The contents in the tank, which contained argon refrigerated liquid, was not released and no additional hazard to the public occurred as a result of the crash, Charles said.

Traffic on Route 2 was diverted around the area for nearly five hours following the crash.

