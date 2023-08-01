SYDNEY — With two goals and three assists, Lauren James made a big impact as England advanced to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a 6-1 rout of China.

The Chelsea forward scored her second and third goals of the tournament with two wonderful strikes as the European champions finished atop Group D with three straight wins.

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, substitute Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also added goals at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium, and China’s Wang Shuang pulled one back from the penalty spot.

China’s worst-ever loss at the tournament means it failed to advance from the group stage for the first time at a Women’s World Cup.

Denmark finished second to England in the group, advancing after a 2-0 win over Haiti.

England next plays Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday in Brisbane, kicking off three hours before Denmark plays co-host Australia in Sydney.

The Lionesses equaled their biggest-ever World Cup win, matching the margin against Argentina in 2007.

NETHERLANDS 7, VIETNAM 0: Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch, overwhelming Vietnam in Dunedin, New Zealand and sealing first place in Group E.

The Dutch went into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made Netherlands the group winner. The U.S. advanced in second place.

Netherlands dominated almost from the start. Lieke Martens chipped a shot into the net in the eighth minute over 5-foot-4 Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to get the scoring started. Then the rout was on, as goals from three other Dutch players quickly followed.

Esmee Brugts scored one in the flurry on a curling ball from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute, then got another from nearly the same spot in the second half. Jill Roord also scored twice.

Vietnam changed goalkeepers at halftime, substituting Khong Thi Hang in for Tran Thi Kim Thanh. It was too late.

Attendance for the match was 8,215, a big drop from the sold-out crowd of 25,947 at the previous match, when co-host New Zealand played Switzerland to a 0-0 draw and was eliminated from the tournament.

DENMARK 2, HAITI 0: Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti 2-0 in Perth, Australia, in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.

Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.

