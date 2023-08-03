Thank you to the swimmer from “away” (“Letter to the editor: Keeping our waterways safe for swimming,” July 29) for reminding us Mainers of the Clean Water Act. Ironically, our own Sen. Edmund Muskie sponsored the act. Fifty years later, many of our beaches remain contaminated. Willard Beach is one, and South Portland city officials continue to ignore or downplay citizen concerns.

I swam at Willard Beach until I checked the Maine Healthy Beaches site, where participating beaches are monitored for fecal bacteria Memorial Day to Labor Day. Maine Healthy Beaches’ tests showed seven days of contamination at Willard Beach from May 31 to July 27. The highest level was on July 10: 6,867 (the threshold considered safe is 104).

More troubling are the extremely high levels in the stormwater runoff from the 36-inch drainpipe emptying onto the beach and into the bay. Twice-weekly testing by city staff during the same period found contamination nine out of 12 days: average level 2,214; highest 9,268.

Toddlers and day campers daily play in the runoff and surrounding shallow waters. No warning signs are posted for parents and councilors.

Frequent and intense rainfall, because of global warning, increases levels of fecal bacteria; however, Willard Beach has a long history of contamination. Most beach goers are unaware of the current contamination, or of the the 2012-17 Maine Healthy Beaches program that monitored year-round contamination. High levels of both dog and human fecal bacteria were found in the stormwater runoff, a catch basin and a drain manhole.

Diane Gotelli

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: