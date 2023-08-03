I feel compelled to respond to conservative claims about how humanity is made is undisputed by science, i.e., male and female. Actually, there are many chromosome combinations in between XX and XY. Maybe a little more research into that would be in order.

Saying “woke” is a gimmicky distraction by Democrats? In my observation, it is used by conservative politicians as a slam to divide us.

Those who to say biblical marriage is one man and one woman should go back to their Bibles. Just how many wives and concubines did those guys have? Hardly “one man, one woman.” I admit, I find it hilarious when people try to use that argument. Stop picking and choosing verses from the Bible that support those augments.

The pro-life movement that wants a child born but not a child fed is not against children drowning at the borders or being torn away from their parents and put into a nightmare foster system with no tracking to help them reunite again. Mass shootings are happening everywhere; thoughts and prayers are not working. Let’s attempt to work together and come up with some sensible gun laws to at least attempt to help.

Screaming at each other and hating anyone who doesn’t present exactly like ourselves is not working. If we were all “created in the imagine and likeness of God,” it seems “likeness” is not about skin color or gender. Perhaps consider that it is about our nature, to be creative and to evolve.

Jan Strout

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: