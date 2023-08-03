Symbol groundbreaking

Westbrook Development Corporation and Westbrook Housing Authority will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of construction for the Stacy M. Symbol Apartments from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The site is at the former Rivermeadow Golf Club off Lincoln Street and Mayberry Road.

Symbol Apartments is a 60-unit affordable housing development for eligible seniors.

Meet first responders

A Meet Your First Responders Open House with the Westbrook Police and Fire departments will be held Aug. 19 at Highland Lake Grange No. 87.

The open house will give residents a chance to meet first responders, and it will also feature a Touch-a-Truck with emergency vehicles from noon to 2:30 p.m. and a K-9 demonstration from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The grange is located at 9 Hardy Road. Bring a chair for outdoor seating.

Refreshments will be available. All proceeds go to the K-9 unit. For more information, contact gowenfrm@gwi.net or 536-0038, or visit mainestategrange.org.

Music in the parks

Westbrook’s free summer concerts continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, with El Grande at Vallee Square; Destroy Them My Robots at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Riverbank Park; and Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 8, 1973, that Marie Roy of Huntress Avenue was given a surprise party on her 90th birthday July 8 by her son and Ashley Crozier and his wife.

