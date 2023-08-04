The Beach to Beacon’s annual high school mile and kids’ fun run, scheduled for late Friday afternoon, were canceled due to thunderstorms.

Part of the Beach to Beacon weekend since 2016, this year’s race was to feature some of the top high school runners in the state, particularly in the girls’ race. Defending champion Ruth White of Orono, who set the course record last year when she won in 5 minutes, 23.2 seconds, was set to face Greater Houlton Christian’s Teanne Ewings, who edged White in the 1,600 meters at the Class C state meet in June, taking first in 5:04.09 to White’s 5:06.61. Ewings snuck by White again in the 1,600 at the New England championships in Bangor on June 10, taking third in 4:56.23, while White placed fourth (4:58.65).

Beach to Beacon 10K is still set to begin at 7:50 a.m. Saturday with the wheelchair division. The pro women will start at 8, followed by the pro men and the rest of the competitors at 8:12 a.m.

