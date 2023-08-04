As the war in Ukraine drags on with no end in sight, and as Congress pumps out ever-larger defense appropriations, many Americans are beginning to question what this war is all about and if it will ever end. There is a growing concern that our record-high military budget leaves little left over for our schools, domestic programs and policies to address global warming, punctuated by our summer of record heat.

Many Americans think the war is all about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, not considering the events that led up to it, which date back to 2014.

Noted peace activist and writer Medea Benjamin’s new book, “War in Ukraine,” offers a comprehensive historical guide for understanding the war. The noted thinker Noam Chomsky has given high marks to “War in Ukraine,” lauding it as “an invaluable guide.”

Medea’s book tour will bring her to Portland on Aug. 13, when she will speak at State Street Church (159 State St.) at 6:30 p.m. It’s an excellent opportunity to learn more about how this war started and what it might take to get to the peace table. The current film “Oppenheimer” underscores the horrors of nuclear war, a frightening possibility if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

Pat Taub

Portland

