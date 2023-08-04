Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Gaggles of pink-wearing moviegoers are flocking to see “Barbie,” lured by splashy marketing tactics. Once there, they find the main character ruminating on the nature of existence.

During the pivotal soliloquy by Barbie (Margot Robbie), she laments, “I’m not smart enough to be interesting. I can’t do brain surgery. I’ve never flown a plane. I’m not president. No one on the Supreme Court is me. I’m not good enough for anything.”

Barbie’s not surrendering to the patriarchy. She’s surrendering to the fact that she isn’t perfect as she seeks to understand: What is the purpose of human life?

The film’s closing scene answers this question in a glorious way – Barbie is dropped off at a building in a manner that leads the audience to think she is going to a job interview. When the receptionist asks her what she is there for, she replies enthusiastically, “I’m here to see my gynecologist.”

It’s delivered as a punchline, but what an important thing, indeed, to receive medical care, especially when women’s reproductive rights are continually being stripped away.

Advertisement

Barbie learns the purpose of life is not about external accolades, outward appearances or job titles. The purpose of life is to realize what we have.

We have bodies that should be celebrated, not shamed. We have intelligent people of all genders. We have real, delicious food grown from the Earth. We have warm showers and toothpaste and the Indigo Girls.

Ken is not the enemy. Ken is “Kenough,” and Barbie is enough, too.

Emma Joyce

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: