The July 25 Washington Post article about a crucial Atlantic current that appears to be about to collapse (Page A1) provides yet another reason for decisive climate action. It seems that because of accelerating Arctic melting, within a few decades “an abrupt and irreversible change” might shut down the transglobal oceanic circulation of cold and hot water that has always existed. As the lead climate scientist in the study observed, “This is really showing we need a hard foot on the brake” of greenhouse-gas emissions.

So, how to apply those brakes? We need many tactics to curtail greenhouse gases at this point, but the single most efficient and effective solution is to raise the prices of fossil fuels to reflect their destructive impact, and thereby curtail demand for them.

Carbon pricing can be a logical and efficient way to reduce greenhouse gases by stimulating demand for cheaper green energy. By attaching a “pollution fee” per ton of CO2 to be produced by a quantity of fuel, the fee would be equitable. With a “carbon cashback” policy, the pollution fees would be deposited in a fund for redistribution to all American households equally, and the effect would be socioeconomically progressive.

This policy is recognized by most major economists and climate modelers as an effective, efficient, and equitable way to stimulate the energy transition. Look up “carbon fee and dividend” to find out more about something the politicians are afraid of, when what they should really fear is missing the opportunity to do the right thing in time.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville

