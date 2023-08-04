CHICAGO — Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from the injured list, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning, and the Braves cooled off the Chicago Cubs with an 8-0 win Friday.

Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5 as he came back from a left forearm strain. Austin Riley added a deep solo shot in the seventh for major league-leading Atlanta, which has won three straight and six of seven.

Fried (3-1), the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches. The wiry 29-year-old left-hander retired the first 12 Cubs hitters with no hard contact before Cody Bellinger singled up the middle to lead off the fifth.

Bellinger finished with two of Chicago’s four hits. The Cubs entered having won three straight and 13 of 16.

Braves hitters, who lead the majors with 209 home runs, went deep consecutively for the the second straight game and for the 14th time this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two of his three hits – a single and an RBI triple – in the fourth as Atlanta sent 11 hitters to the plate. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia doubled in the outburst.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks set down the first nine Atlanta batters before the Braves erupted. Hendricks (4-6) yielded seven runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking none in four innings.

Acuña singled to lead off the fourth, then scored on Riley’s groundout. Olson doubled in a run before scoring on Murphy’s line shot to the left-field bleachers that made it 4-0.

Ozuna followed with a 439-foot blast that reached Waveland Avenue. Michael Harris knocked in a run with a single, then scored on Acuña’s triple down the right-field line to extend the lead to 7-0.

NOTES

GUARDIANS: First baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters.

Naylor sat out the team’s past two games in Houston with the injury, which had been bothering him for longer.

The Guardians, who enter the weekend 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central, made the move with Naylor – retroactive to Tuesday – on Friday before opening a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Naylor has been Cleveland’s most productive middle-of-the-lineup hitter. He’s batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-high 79 RBI.

