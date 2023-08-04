METAIRIE, La. — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Colts defensive back Chris Lammons have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time. The two players were accused, along with two other defendants, of beating Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston unconscious following a nightclub altercation that spilled out of an elevator and into a hallway.

Kamara has been one of New Orleans’ most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.

Speaking after practice Friday, but before the suspension had been announced, Kamara was contrite and expressed a desire to make wiser decisions going forward.

“I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision,” Kamara said. “I was completely wrong, embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family, my mother. Embarrassed myself.

Advertisement

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,” Kamara continued. “I’ve lost a lot throughout this ordeal. I’m definitely not looking for any pity and not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say, ‘It’s OK.’ I know what I did. … And I definitely take responsibility. That’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I just got to make the right decisions and make the right choices.”

Noting that he was out at 5 a.m. when the fight occurred on the eve of that season’s Pro Bowl, Kamara said he’d begun making a series of unwise choices well before the altercation and would have been better served by following former NFL coach Tony Dungy’s advice to players that they not to stay out past midnight.

• Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge were suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home in January for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.

The NFL did not specify what led to Eskridge’s suspension.

SAINTS: New Orleans’ all-time sack leader, Cameron Jordan, has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with his only NFL club through a 15th season.

Advertisement

Jordan is entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019. The eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end’s contract for the next two seasons is reportedly worth $27.5 million.

FALCONS: Cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the practice field with a potentially serious right ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive overhaul.

Okudah suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby during a training camp drill in full pads. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Okudah was being examined for an ankle injury but said he would wait on results from an MRI before discussing the severity.

BEARS: Chicago signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal.

Lewis, 39, is entering his 18th season after spending the past five years with the Green Bay Packers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »