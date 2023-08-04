PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” O’Donnell of Portland, Maine, and Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 94. After months of declining health, Betty died peacefully with her children by her side.

Betty was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 5, 1929, the youngest of three children to parents Ann and Franklin Reid. A Berlin High School graduate, class of 1947; she moved to the Boston area for nursing school at the Waltham Teaching Hospital, graduated as an RN in 1950. Betty worked at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine for over 30 years, mostly in the ER and retired as Director of Employee Health in 1987.

Betty met the love of her life, Bob O’Donnell, on a blind date set up by her cousin Howie (Aug. 26, 1948); two years/ two months/ two days later, Oct. 28,1950, they were married. Their love story lasted for 70 years; raised six children and were blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Family was her joy in life; especially dancing with Bob at a family wedding, always a wonderful show. Her grandchildren filled her heart; she loved being part of their lives and her heart doubled when great grands came to her. She was an amazing talent at knitting and quilting; everyone has an Irish-knit sweater and a Grammy quilt!

Betty was the best girlfriend and blessed with lifelong loyal friendships; they became part of the O’Donnell family too. She was the neighborhood’s Nurse, patching up lots of bumps and bruises vs. going to the ER and the extra mom with her big hugs.

Betty lived a long, wonderful, fulfilling life; she is deeply loved by many, and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Scott O’Donnell.

Survived by her children and spouses Bruce and Irene O’Donnell, Doug and Sally O’Donnell, Beth and Rene Boucher, Glen and Robin O’Donnell, and Nancy and Jeremy Dalton; grandchildren: Scott, Joseph, Patricia, Amber, Alanna, Hailey, Robert, Jeffrey; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Tyler, Sophia, Chloe, Murphy, Scott, Maeve, Maura, Alison, Roman, Ruby plus Olivia and Owen; sisters-in-law, Jean Emmons and Carol Penta; and many nieces and nephews that loved Aunt Betty very much.

Visitation at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home in Portland, Maine on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at 4 to 7 p.m.; Celebration of Life on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by Interment service 11:30 a.m., at Brooklawn Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the O’Donnell family.

Betty’s wish in lieu of flowers is to donate to Shiners Children’s Hospital Burn Center in Boston, Mass.

