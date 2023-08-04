BASKETBALL

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal being finalized.

At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history.

Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-best 56% shooting.

The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season. Davis will make about $40.6 million this coming season.

TENNIS

DC OPEN: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals in Washington by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pegula will face No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari or No. 7 seed Madison Keys in the semifinals. Sakkari advanced to the quarterfinals by winning her rain-postponed fourth-round match against Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 6-2.

SOCCER

ITALY: Yunus Musah is following United States teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan.

Musah, a 20-year-old midfielder who was born in New York but grew up in Italy and England, signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri on Friday following a transfer from Valencia.

HOCKEY

NHL: Tom Wilson signed a seven-year extension worth $45.5 million with the Washington Capitals.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger is known for his physical play also has 326 points in 763 regular-season and playoff games.

• Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is out at least three months after undergoing right ankle surgery.

Penguins general manager/president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas said Guentzel had the surgery on Wednesday. Guentzel, a 2022 All-Star, had been dealing with a lingering ankle issue during the offseason.

