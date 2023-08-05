NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowed a go-ahead home run to Jake Bauers in the fifth inning and began his second stint for the Houston Astros with a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Verlander (6-6) allowed seven hits – his second most this season – and lost a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 19, 2015, with Detroit. He struck out four and walked two.

The Astros reacquired Verlander on Tuesday from the Mets for a pair of top prospects. The Mets also sent as much as $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract – a two-year deal worth $86.7 million he signed in December, shortly after helping the Astros win the World Series.

Anthony Volpe lifted a sacrifice fly in the second for the Yankees, who won for the third time in four games. Gleyber Torres added a homer to open the eighth off Kendall Graveman.

Jose Altuve hit his 200th career homer in the third off Nestor Cortes, but that was Houston’s only hit off the Yankees left-hander.

Cortes returned from a rotator cuff strain and went four innings in his first start since May 30. He had a season-high eight strikeouts, walked one, and threw 64 pitches.

TIGERS 4, RAYS 2: Jake Rogers drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo homered as Detroit won at home.

Detroit entered the game with a 3-17 record against American League East opponents and had lost all four meetings with the Rays.

Tarik Skubal (2-1) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six while walking one.

