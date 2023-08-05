OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.

Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.

Hooker’s time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.

The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.

Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years. Wilson is expected to miss most of training camp after straining a calf in the first practice.

FALCONS: Cornerback Jeff Okudah is expected to return early this season after suffering a right ankle injury in Friday’s practice.

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said the team received “very positive news” on Okudah.

“We think he has a great chance to be back in the early part of the season,” Smith said. “We feel really good for Jeff, all things considered.”

The report from Smith was good news after Okudah had to be carted off the field on Friday, unable to put weight on his foot.

The Falcons acquired Okudah, the No. 3 overall NFL draft pick in 2020, from Detroit for a fifth-round draft pick as part of their offseason overhaul of the defense.

JAGUARS: Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Doug Pederson said that Shatley went into atrial fibrillation – a rapid heartbeat – following a hot and humid practice Wednesday.

“We got him right away, got him treated,” Pederson said. “He’s fine. He’s OK. He’s with the team. Everything’s calmed down. He’ll be out there today. He’ll be in uniform, but until he’s cleared, he’ll just work on the side and all that.”

Shatley was in full pads Saturday and doing some light work with the second-team offense. He sat out 11-on-11 drills.

The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He’s played in 128 games, with 45 starts, since making the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014.

