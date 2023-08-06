MINOT — A 19-year-old Lewiston man died Saturday after he crashed at Hemond’s Motocross and Offroad Park in Minot, according to officials.

Jessie Moody was operating a dirt bike at about 11:30 a.m. on the motocross track when he lost control after going over a jump, according to a statement released by Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Moody and his Yamaha YZ dirt bike went off the track on a sharp corner and passed through two wooden fences before colliding with an embankment, according to the statement.

Moody was wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

Rescue workers from LifeFlight of Maine, United Ambulance Service, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minot Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, but Moody was declared dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Family friend Amy Williams has begun a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of funerals in Maine and Florida.

Advertisement

“While the family is mourning this tremendous loss, they need our help with the expenses of funerals in Maine and Florida as he was loved by many in both states,” Williams wrote on the GoFundMe page. “His final resting place will be in Florida, so there are added expenses due to transportation, flights, etc. for the family.”

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the GoFundMe page had collected more than $3,700 toward a $50,000 goal.

According to Moody’s Facebook profile, he attended Edward Little High School in Auburn and was a welder for McCann Fabrication in New Gloucester. He attended Ridge Technical College near his hometown of Lakeland, Florida.

The Sun Journal attempted to contact Williams and Hemond’s Motocross and Offroad Park, but received a response from neither.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash, with speed appearing to be a factor, according to the statement.

No other person or vehicle was involved in the crash.

Moody’s body is to be examined by a state medical examiner, according to Latti.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: