Theresa D.(Aceto) Joy

PORTLAND – A Memorial service honoring the life of Theresa Joy will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, with visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.To see the full obituary, share a memory of Theresa, or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

