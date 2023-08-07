BASEBALL

Mason Amergian had a grand slam, an RBI double and earned the pitching win as Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond beat Canton, Massachusetts, 7-1 on Monday in Bristol, Connecticut, to advance to the championship game of the Little League Baseball New England Region tournament.

Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will play for a spot in the Little League World Series at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Amergian pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out six and walking three.

HOCKEY

NHL: Defenseman Matt Dumba signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Coyotes.

Dumba played 10 seasons with Minnesota after the Wild selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. He served as an alternate captain for the Wild the past two seasons, playing more of a shutdown role after being one of the NHL’s better two-way defensemen.

GOLF

PGA: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is cutting its field nearly in half and eliminating one of the three courses, part of the price to become a signature event with a $20 million purse in a revamped 2024 schedule the PGA Tour released.

Pebble Beach replaces the Phoenix Open as a signature event, which was expected. What it gave up was the 156-man field, each with a prominent amateur, playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula over 54 holes before a cut to the final round.

Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach.

The signature events, with fields between 70 and 80 players, will not have a 36-hole cut except for the three player-hosted invitationals — the Genesis Invitational at Riviera (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus).

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Liberty University said that freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, has died.

The school identified Boyd as an offensive lineman from Chesapeake, Virginia. It did not indicate when Boyd died or the cause, and calls and a text message were not returned. A spokesperson for Lynchburg police said the department did look into Boyd’s death and determined a criminal investigation was unnecessary.

In the announcement, AD Ian McCaw and first-year football coach Jamey Caldwell said Boyd joined the football program “as recently as January” and added “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”

• Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene has a knee injury that could keep him out for the season.

The school announced Greene would miss three to five months after suffering the injury on the first day of preseason camp. Greene was expected to take a leading role among the receivers working with new starting quarterback Mitch Griffis.

TENNIS

PRAGUE OPEN: Nao Hibino cruised past fourth-seeded Linda Nosková 6-4, 6-1 to win the rain-hit tourney.

The 28-year-old Hibino broke Nosková twice in the final set to jump to a 4-1 lead before the match was interrupted by rain when she was 30-0 up in the sixth game.

After the final resumed, Nosková double-faulted on Hibino’s first match point.

In the opening set, Hibino came back from 3-0 down.

It’s Hibino’s third career title after Hiroshima (2019) and Tashkent (2015).

Earlier Monday, Hibino beat Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 after their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 5-2.

Nosková, 18, eased past Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday.

Rain washed out the entire Saturday schedule.

