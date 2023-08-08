PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber homered twice to reach 30 for the season, drove in five runs and led the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Schwarber has kept going deep from the top of the order, even as his batting average has hovered under .200 for most of the season. But when the lefty connects, look out. There’s a reason his homers are known as Schwarbombs.

Schwarber hit a two-run shot off Nationals starter Trevor Williams (5-7) in the third and Alec Bohm made it back-to-back homers with his 12th of the year that tied the game at 3.

His 29th homer was a modest — by his standards — 363 feet.

No. 30 soared into the second deck, a no-doubt-about-it 447-foot three-run blast off Williams in the fourth. Jake Cave kept the homer-happy Phillies rolling with a two-run homer in the sixth that broke the game open.

NOTES

TIGERS: Jim Price, a former Detroit Tigers catcher who played on their 1968 championship team and a broadcast analyst for decades, has died. He was 81.

The Tigers announced his death. No cause was given.

Price played for the Tigers from 1967 to 1971, backing up All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher Bill Freehan. He hit .214 with 18 homers and 71 RBI in 261 career games and played for Detroit’s 1968 World Series championship team.

He began working as an analyst on radio broadcasts for the Tigers in 1998 and later was a part of their TV coverage.

RAYS: All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan’s may not pitch again this season.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash said McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is “highy unlikely” that he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration.

McClanahan (11-2) left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or fewer in five of his last six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

BLUE JAYS: The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list after he cut his arm making a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday.

Kiermaier needed eight stitches to close the gash on his right forearm. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier raced back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases.

But in making the grab, Kiermaier’s arm scraped against a metal screen, causing the laceration.

To take his spot, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also got good news on starter Hyun Jin Ryu, who was struck on the right knee by a liner in Monday’s win.

X-rays on Ryu were negative. The left-hander was making just his second start after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Ryu is expected to make his next start on Sunday.

