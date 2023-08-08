WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor did not attend practice Tuesday as he continues rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery while he continues to seek a contract extension or a trade.

Coach Shane Steichen did not provide a timetable for Taylor’s return though he said the hope was Taylor would practice before Indy concludes its workouts next week at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, about a 30-minute drive from team headquarters.

While he has spent the past two weeks on the physically unable to perform list, Taylor had been a regular around the field and in team meetings — until Tuesday, which prompted speculation about whether he was even at Indy’s training camp complex.

“This is part of his rehab process. If you guys don’t see him out here, it’s part of his rehab,” Steichen said before being asked whether Taylor was working onsite or at another venue. “I’ll refrain from getting into that.”

Steichen also has avoided talking about Taylor’s contract. The former New Jersey prep star is scheduled to make roughly $4.3 million this season, the final year on his rookie contract.

But Taylor is one of several prominent running backs who have publicly complained about how teams value running backs in today’s NFL. They believe the $10.1 million franchise tag, the lowest for any position other than punters and kickers, is far too low for players who often touch the ball hundreds of times per season and incur some of the most punishing hits.

COMMANDERS: When Chase Young stepped on the field for the first practice of training camp late last month, the brace was off his surgically repaired right knee.

Now the heat is on for Young to return to form in a contract year.

The 2020 No. 2 overall pick who won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honor is now nearly two years removed from a torn ACL that derailed his NFL career and is ready to roll.

After the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, Young is in shape to try to earn another deal and live up to lofty expectations.

“I feel myself,” Young said. “I feel good and I’m running around and I’m feeling explosive again.”

It has been a while since Young looked explosive in game action. Even before the injury in November 2021, the Ohio State product was off to a slow start to his sophomore season with 1 1/2 sacks in eight-plus games.

Surgery was complicated, involving grafting part of Young’s left patellar tendon to repair the tear on the other side. He and his team of medical professionals inside and outside the team took a very cautious approach to recovery and rehab that caused him to miss the vast majority of 2022.

BROWNS: The Browns will start the season missing a pair of defensive ends.

Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent knee surgeries and will be sidelined into the regular season, depriving Cleveland of depth and potentially forcing the Browns to look outside for help.

The team said Wright and Thomas were both operated on at University Hospitals by Browns physician Dr. James Voos. The Browns expect the players to need “several weeks” to recover and estimate they’ll be back “early in the season.”

Cleveland opens on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wright, a third-round pick in 2022, was injured in the Browns’ 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game last Thursday. Thomas, selected in the seventh round last year, got hurt during practice on Saturday.

FALCONS: Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips went down after trying to break up a pass toward the end of practice and was helped up by trainers. He appeared to barely put any weight on his lower left leg before being carted off.

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said Phillips was kicked when the injury happened.

The injury comes a few days after cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the field Friday with a right ankle injury. Okudah, the No. 3 pick in 2020, i s expected to return early this season.

