Miller, Charles E. 75, of Portland, Aug. 4, 2023. Funeral, Temple Beth El in Portland, Aug. 7, 11 a.m., burial follows, Temple Beth El Memorial Park, with reception to follow. Shiva begins Monday.
Miller, Charles E. 75, of Portland, Aug. 4, 2023. Funeral, Temple Beth El in Portland, Aug. 7, 11 a.m., burial follows, Temple Beth El Memorial Park, with reception to follow. Shiva begins Monday.
