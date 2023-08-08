YARMOUTH – Leroy Taylor, Jr., 94, formerly of South Portland, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Leroy was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, the son of Eleanor and Leroy Taylor Sr.

Leroy attended and graduated from Woburn High School, Woburn, Massachusetts.

Leroy married B. Evelyn Keith on Sept. 26, 1948.

Leroy worked as an Auditor for the Maine Central Railroad Company.

He was a life member of the South Portland Lions Club.

He was a member of the Good Shepherd Sisters Affiliate and performed devotional work within St John the Evangelist and St Max Catholic Churches.

He served on the South Portland School Board.

He volunteered for the Boy Scouts, South Portland Little League, the VNA and multiple other organizations.

He was predeceased by his wife B. Evelyn Taylor and son Stephen Taylor, his parents and his three sisters, Priscilla McClay, Davida Sheerin, and Beverly Hopper. Survivors include his six children: Roy Taylor and his husband William, daughter Kerry Norton and her husband Thomas, Keith Taylor and his wife Suzanne, David Taylor and his wife Shirley, daughter Wendy Meserve and her partner Dennis Voter, daughter Kristen Porkka and her wife Mary; his brother Ernest and his wife Suzanne Taylor; 14 grandchildren along with many great-grandchildren, loving family and friends. He also leaves a loving companion of 14 years, Linda Hussey of South Portland.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the nurses and CNAs at the Brentwood Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Yarmouth for their wonderful, loving care.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, Scarborough, followed by burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

