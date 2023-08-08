Stephen Moss1954 – 2023 BRUNSWICK – Stephen Moss, 68, passed away unexpectedly on July, 28, 2023, at his home in Brunswick. He was born in Farnham Royal, U.K., and grew up in Kentucky where he attended Centre College.

He met his wife of 47 years, Clare, while working on a Master’s of English degree at Clark University in the 1970’s. He quickly changed his vocation once he set foot in Araby Rug Galleries in Copley Square in Boston, Clare’s family business. He realized he had found his passion and never looked back, learning from Clare’s grandfather and father the intricacies of the business, finding his own voice and eventually his own store in Falmouth.

He travelled extensively in the Middle East and was frequently asked to lecture on Anatolian rugs and kilims, a particular passion of his. His family is proud to continue his lifelong work.

He loved the town of Brunswick and was particularly proud to design rugs for Bowdoin College and a very special oversized piece for Curtis Memorial Library that forever connects the town of Gordes, Turkey (where it was woven) to Brunswick Maine.

He will be forever loved and missed by Clare, his son Justin, his brother Thomas Moss of Windermere, FL, his brother James Moss of Morning View, KY and their families and Clare’s family. He will also be sorely missed by his British relations and so many dear friends and customers that had become

family over the years.

Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 10, and will be followed by a celebration of life reception.

Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous