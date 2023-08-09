We keep hearing that Biden and Trump are in a “dead heat” in the polls. If so, it would seem the question Democrats are being asked is: “Would you vote for Biden?” And Republicans: “Would you vote for Trump?”

Simple enough, right? Not really.

It’s all in how the question is framed. Is there a poll out there anywhere asking: “If your only choice was between Biden versus Trump, no one else, who would you choose?” That is a very different question than whether or not someone approves of a single candidate. It’s pretty safe to assume that Biden’s percentages would rise significantly, particularly in the case of any dubious Democrats, any unsure independents and any brave Republicans when faced with that choice.

Is there a poll out there somewhere that reflects a response to this question? Or are we to keep being marinated in the media’s incessant reporting of the only skewed calculation being offered?

Jeniferlee Tucker

Topsham

