In the past two weeks in Maine, four more pedestrians have died after being struck by vehicles: A 43-year-old Presque Isle man was hit by a pickup truck; A Windham woman was struck by a truck as she was walking; and, in Sanford, a Vermont man and his grandson were struck by an SUV as they stood in the yard of their summer home.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, an organization working to make roads safer for bikers and pedestrians, 10 pedestrians have been killed by drivers this year and Maine DOT reports that 102 others have been hit and injured. One bike rider has been killed and 71 others injured in crashes with vehicles.

Traveling in a car at 45 mph and striking a pedestrian provides an impact equivalent to a person falling from a seven-story building.

If you drive in Maine, you have no doubt witnessed reckless, distracted driving, people driving through red lights, ignoring stop signs, crossing the center line and driving over the speed limit. Too few are being pulled over by police.

If you’re driving a large SUV or truck, a collision with a pedestrian or biker is more likely to kill due to the size of your vehicle.

Being late for work or for an appointment is unfortunate. Driving recklessly and killing someone can ruin your life as well as ending the victim’s life.

Mary Ann Larson

Cumberland

