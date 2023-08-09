NEW GLOUCESTER – A service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray, ME 04039 on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by an interment at Smith Cemetery, Windham, following the service. A gathering at the American Legion Hall, Lewiston Rd., Gray, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,
217 Landing Rd.,
Westbrook, ME 04092
