SACO – Kimberley “Kimmy” Lavin, 56, of Biddeford, passed away Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 in Saco.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1967 and raised in Presque Isle, by Donald (deceased) and Joyce Sharp.

She attended local schools and graduated from Presque Isle High School. Kimmy worked in insurance for 20-plus years, where she supported people through the most challenging moments of their lives. Her career spanned both Unum and most recently for SunLife Financial.

Kimmy reveled in the joy of being with her family, inhaling the refreshing ocean breeze, and cherishing moments at Portage Lake alongside her girlfriends.

Her hobbies included baking, leisurely strolls, and an innate curiosity that led her to explore local shops – invariably discovering the perfect gifts for loved ones that were always on her mind. Her grandchildren, who were her universe, brought an unparalleled light into her life. She had an undeniable passion for interior design, a fondness for skinny margaritas, and an uncanny knack for delivering the wittiest one-liners.

Kimmy will forever be remembered as the epitome of thoughtfulness and generosity, the likes of which are rarely encountered. Her rare and unique spirit touched anyone she encountered, leaving an unforgettable impact.

She is survived by her mother, Joyce Sharp, of Presque Isle; her daughter, Briana and her husband Behn Brooks, and her daughter, Kerighan Lavin, and her fiancé Matthew Lambert, all of Waterboro; her two brothers, Matthew Sharp of Westford, Vt. and Kevin Sharp of Presque Isle and her children’s father, Thomas Lavin of Kennebunk; her two grandbabies, Logan Brooks and Landon Lambert also survive her.

A celebration of her life will be held in the near future; details will be shared by the family. Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

