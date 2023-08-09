SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia “Tricia” A. Kenney-Hopkins, 64, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. Tricia was born Feb. 1, 1959, the youngest daughter of the late Herbert H. and Patricia M. Kenney of South Portland.

During her childhood she spent a lot of time in Twin Mountain, N.H. at her grandparents’ home, which she loved. She also spent significant time on Willard Beach. She had a special ability to find humor in so many things.

Tricia attended Holy Cross School through 8th grade and graduated from South Portland High School in 1977. She had been employed as a clerk at the telephone company as well as a teller at a bank. She was a culinary aide at the Betsy Ross House.

Tricia is survived by her twin children, Ashley M. Nicely and her husband Jacob, son, Ross C. Hopkins and his wife Vanessa; two grandchildren, Emerson (Emmy), Brayden and another grandson arriving soon. She truly loved them all. Tricia is also survived by her sisters Suzanne Orlowski, Diane Collins, brother, Stephen Kenney with wife Suzanne; as well as many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and cousins.

She had two wonderful friends, Debbie Thayer Brookings and Maureen Coyne Mehlhorn for whom her family appreciates them always being there for her. She will be remembered as a daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and friend. We all loved Tricia for her ability to laugh and her ambition and sense of humor.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Tricia’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

