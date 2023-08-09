SACO – Susan Lynn Sanford, 69, of Saco, passed away on Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born in Biddeford on June 12, 1954, the daughter of Conrad and Marie (Delcourt) Doucette. She was a class of 1972 graduate of Thornton Academy then furthered her education at the University of Southern Maine in Portland earning a degree in communications. She worked many years as a marketing producer in the catalogue industry.
She was a calligraphist and enjoyed horses, her dog and sailing.
She was predeceased by her son, Nicholas M. Sanford.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Caton and her husband Donald of Fort Pierce, Fla., her brother, Steven Doucette of Saco; and a grandson, Kaycen Sanford.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Beverly Lowell officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,
P.O. Box 336,
Westbrook. ME 04098
